VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Trading Up 13.5%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)’s stock price was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 183,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 179,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 25.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 1,561.23% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRME. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in VerifyMe by 72.7% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 154.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

