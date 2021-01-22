Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 2.7% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $192.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,546. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

