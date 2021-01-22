Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $194.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

