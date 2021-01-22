Veros Market Capitalization Tops $6.91 Million (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Veros has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $302,718.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.63 or 0.00016794 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Veros has traded 103.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00579762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.94 or 0.04253963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016134 BTC.

Veros Profile

VRS is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

