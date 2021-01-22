ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.04.

VIAC opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.0% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

