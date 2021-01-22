Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.25

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 5166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 176.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.