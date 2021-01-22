Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD) Trading Down 0.1%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.64 and last traded at C$10.82. 83,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 98,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.83.

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.73. The company has a market cap of C$427.07 million and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$44.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD.TO) (TSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

