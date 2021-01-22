Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,700. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $449.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

