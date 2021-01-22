Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $339,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 362,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,710,000 after buying an additional 114,905 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 712,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,730,555. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

