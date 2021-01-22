Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

BBY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.45.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

