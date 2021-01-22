Viking Fund Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Parsley Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Parsley Energy worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 147.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,157,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $112,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 24.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,559 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,162,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after buying an additional 825,906 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,887,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after buying an additional 195,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PE shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of PE stock remained flat at $$16.93 on Friday. 30,702,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,273,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $18.29.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.61 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

