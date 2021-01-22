Viking Fund Management LLC Takes $172,000 Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 23,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,605. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $724.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

