Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.11. The firm has a market cap of $399.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

