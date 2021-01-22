Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 66,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 27,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 13.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ.TO) (TSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

