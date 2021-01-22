Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VSTO. CL King boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Aegis initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Vista Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of VSTO opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

