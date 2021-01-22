Vital Farms, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 27th (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms’ (NASDAQ:VITL) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 27th. Vital Farms had issued 9,303,977 shares in its initial public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $204,687,494 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

