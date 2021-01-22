VMware (NYSE:VMW) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.92.

VMware stock opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.83. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

