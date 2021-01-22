VNDC (VNDC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded up 78.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. VNDC has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $6.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNDC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNDC has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007772 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007167 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000226 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 53% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000221 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VNDC Profile

VNDC is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2019. VNDC’s total supply is 118,691,454,400 coins and its circulating supply is 101,920,252,781 coins. The Reddit community for VNDC is https://reddit.com/