VNT Chain (VNT) Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $170,363.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.00573923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.10 or 0.03918992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016509 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

VNT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars.

