Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.20

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 3755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.05 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $305,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,396.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $89,288.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,106 shares of company stock worth $4,606,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,307,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 58,967 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 58,703 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

