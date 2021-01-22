Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Insider Peter Westmacott Acquires 5,900 Shares

Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) insider Peter Westmacott purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

Shares of LON VLX opened at GBX 342 ($4.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Volex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 356 ($4.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 308.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224. The company has a market cap of £520.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.99) price target on shares of Volex plc (VLX.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Volex plc (VLX.L) Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

