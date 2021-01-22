VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Trading Up 11.2%

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)’s share price was up 11.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 402,268 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 217,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $214.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.92.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,826.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

