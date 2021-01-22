Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €173.47 ($204.08).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €162.04 ($190.64) on Thursday. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €149.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €142.03.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

