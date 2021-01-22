Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.50

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $8.14. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 54,026 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 67,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

