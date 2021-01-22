VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.78

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.78 and traded as high as $40.93. VSE shares last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 39,219 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $443.59 million, a P/E ratio of 401.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VSE by 3,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VSE by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

