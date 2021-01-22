W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) PT Raised to $70.00

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) had its target price raised by CL King from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRA. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 293.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,913,000 after acquiring an additional 546,910 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,689,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 326.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 525.0% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

