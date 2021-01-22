Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $67.72 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $67.72 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00116554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00023916 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

