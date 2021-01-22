WaykiChain (WICC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.27 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 43% higher against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $63.27 million and $51.47 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain Token Profile

WaykiChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

