WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 10,965 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after acquiring an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,439 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 628,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after acquiring an additional 122,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 522,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,970,000 after acquiring an additional 256,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $96.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Argus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

