WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 29,411 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 124.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.17% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.86 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.