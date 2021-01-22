WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,150.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 185,458 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,093,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after acquiring an additional 99,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 91,795 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,551,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 162,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $58.20 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19.

About Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

