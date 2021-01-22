WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,298,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 169,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $72.58.

