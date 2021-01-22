WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 742,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after buying an additional 40,614 shares during the period. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $272,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $85.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

