WBH Advisory Inc. Has $14.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.6% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,135,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $20,331,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 793,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after buying an additional 386,045 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 726,103.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 370,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after buying an additional 370,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 277,777 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $63.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

