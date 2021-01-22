Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $958,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after purchasing an additional 480,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 78.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $28,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. 488,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

