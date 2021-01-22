Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 12,149 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. PPL accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.