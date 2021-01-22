Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 350 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,826. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

