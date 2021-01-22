Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. FMR LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after buying an additional 854,299 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

