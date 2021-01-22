Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,115 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $583,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

