Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 38,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

3M stock opened at $170.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average of $165.93. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.