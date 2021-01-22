Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 16,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,920. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.