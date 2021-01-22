Wedbush Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

