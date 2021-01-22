Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

PulteGroup stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

