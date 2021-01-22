Wedbush Weighs in on Chuy’s Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Chuy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.19 million, a P/E ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Chuy’s by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Chuy’s by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chuy’s by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 330.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 210,630 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

