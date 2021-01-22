Wedbush Weighs in on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.57). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.48) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $177,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.