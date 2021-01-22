Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Insmed (INSM)

Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/19/2021 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

1/4/2021 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Insmed is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Insmed had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 983,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,500. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 503.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

