Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 137 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $689,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

Shares of PPG opened at $143.53 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

