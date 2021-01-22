Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,704,000 after acquiring an additional 90,585 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,036,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,592,000 after purchasing an additional 74,452 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

