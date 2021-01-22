Welch & Forbes LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 542.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Workday by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. UBS Group raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $229.39 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $259.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.57. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

