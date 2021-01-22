Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $639,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Insulet by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

Shares of PODD opened at $290.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.18 and its 200-day moving average is $233.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.